ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ORIX from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised ORIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ORIX currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.79. ORIX has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,633,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,380,000 after buying an additional 75,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

