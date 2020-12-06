Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Critical Analysis

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons and VerifyMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons $1.48 billion 0.68 $86.92 million $1.87 8.88 VerifyMe $250,000.00 76.40 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

Orion Engineered Carbons has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons 3.53% 43.99% 5.90% VerifyMe -1,561.23% -142.80% -118.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orion Engineered Carbons and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons 1 0 2 0 2.33 VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.65%. Given Orion Engineered Carbons’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Engineered Carbons is more favorable than VerifyMe.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons beats VerifyMe on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting. It also provides VeriPAS technology, which provides brand owners geographical business intelligence on counterfeiting; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator technology, a piece of hardware with a built-in lighting system and software that scans invisible RainbowSecure codes; VerifyMe as Authentic technology, a dual-purpose pre-printed label with a visible serialized QR code for consumer scanning purposes, as well as an invisible serialized IR code for inspector scanning, authentication, and tracking purposes; and VerifyMe Beeper technology, an authentication tool that is designed for customers who desire instant authentication on items, such as event tickets at an entry gate. VerifyMe, Inc. has strategic partnerships with INX International Ink Company; and Techind Engineers & Consultants-Impex. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rochester, New York.

