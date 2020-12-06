Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FIVE. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.52.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.02. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $167.53. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

