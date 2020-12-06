Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FIVE. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.52.
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.02. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $167.53. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Five Below by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.