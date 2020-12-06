Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stake Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,806 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Oceaneering International worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.3% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on OII shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $7.61 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $755.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.42.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.23 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.