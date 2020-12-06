O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $748.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

