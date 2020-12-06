O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 18,321 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 74.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,321 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 806,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 171,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $10.63 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

