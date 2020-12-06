O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 487.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

