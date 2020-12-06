O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $50,848,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 30.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 841,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,630,000 after buying an additional 194,755 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 133.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 767,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,604,000 after buying an additional 439,093 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 86.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,460,000 after buying an additional 355,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $75.94 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -379.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,430,546. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

