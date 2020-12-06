O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 30,900 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $136,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,650.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $73,429.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 78,900 shares of company stock valued at $353,667.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.99 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21).

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

