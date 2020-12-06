O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 270.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOR shares. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $965.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

