O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $40,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 390.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 59.2% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 32,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Trimble by 17.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 133.3% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Trimble by 37.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $63.02 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

