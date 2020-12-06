O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after buying an additional 1,890,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after buying an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after buying an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 621,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after buying an additional 620,997 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.