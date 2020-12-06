Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $23,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 178.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.