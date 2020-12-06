Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) & Simclar (OTCMKTS:SIMC) Head to Head Survey

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) and Simclar (OTCMKTS:SIMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Neonode shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Neonode shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.1% of Simclar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Neonode and Simclar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode $6.65 million 12.76 -$5.30 million N/A N/A Simclar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simclar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neonode.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Neonode and Simclar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode 0 1 1 0 2.50 Simclar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neonode currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential downside of 8.78%. Given Neonode’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Neonode is more favorable than Simclar.

Risk & Volatility

Neonode has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simclar has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neonode and Simclar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode -128.56% -129.95% -75.29% Simclar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Neonode beats Simclar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. It also provides engineering consulting services. The company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar products through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Simclar

Simclar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer of electronic and electro-mechanical products in the United States and Mexico. Its custom-designed products include complex printed circuit boards (PCBs), finished products, subassemblies, molded and nonmolded cable assemblies, wire harnesses, injection molded, and electronic assembly products. The PCBs produced by the company comprise pin-through-hole assemblies, low and medium volume surface mount technology assemblies, and mixed technology PCBs, including multilayer PCBs; and cable and harness assemblies consist of multiconductor, ribbon, coaxial cable, and discrete wire harness assemblies. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, which involves the manufacture of complete finished assemblies with all sheet metal, power supplies, fans, and PCBs, as well as complete sub-assemblies for integration into original equipment manufactures (OEMs) finished products, such as speaker and lock-key assemblies, and diode assemblies. In addition, Simclar offers reworking and refurbishing services, which comprise redesign, rework, refurbish, and repair of materials and subassemblies; sheet metal fabrication services; and backplane interconnect solutions. The company's products are manufactured to customer specifications and designed for OEMs in the data processing, telecommunications, instrumentation, and food preparation equipment industries. Simclar was founded in 1976. It was formerly known as Techdyne, Inc. and changed its name to Simclar, Inc. in September 2003. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Hialeah, Florida. Simclar, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Simclar Group Limited.

