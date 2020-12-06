NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.23.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCSM opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. NCS Multistage has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $16.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Analysts predict that NCS Multistage will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.