Navdeep S. Sooch Sells 5,769 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SLAB opened at $123.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $123.64.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $538,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
