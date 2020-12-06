Navdeep S. Sooch Sells 5,769 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLAB opened at $123.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $123.64.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $538,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

