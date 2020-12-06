Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Natura &Co worth $24,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 45.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter worth $152,000.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Natura &Co stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $23.90.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

