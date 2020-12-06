National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TREVF. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $0.20 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and set a $0.15 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to $0.10 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Trevali Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.15.

Shares of TREVF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

