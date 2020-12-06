Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

