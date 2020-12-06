Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IKTSF stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $46.09 and a 52-week high of $82.62.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

