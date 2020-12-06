Morgan Stanley Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $222.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $222.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.08.

VRSK stock opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $206.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average is $181.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,980 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

