Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,172.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

