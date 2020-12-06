Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Momo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Momo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. Momo has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth $3,130,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Momo by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Momo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 583,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Momo by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 63.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

