Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) versus EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Moleculin Biotech and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Moleculin Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.81%. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 157.26%. Given Moleculin Biotech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Moleculin Biotech is more favorable than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$13.20 million ($0.32) -2.65 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals $2.69 million 6.52 -$7.10 million ($2.23) -1.70

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Moleculin Biotech. Moleculin Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech N/A -113.25% -63.20% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals N/A -112.84% -78.83%

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals beats Moleculin Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumor, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma. It also develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066 for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in Poland; and WP1234 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company's lead metabolism/glycosylation inhibitor compound is WP1122 to treat cancers and viruses. In addition, it engages in the preclinical development of other drug candidates, including other immune/transcription modulators and metabolism/glycosylation inhibitors. The company has an agreement with the University of Iowa Pharmaceuticals for the development of a formulation for WP1732; collaboration with Dermin Sp. Zoo for the development of WP1220; collaboration with M.D. Anderson Cancer Center for the development of WP1732 and WP1066; material transfer agreement with the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, d/b/a UTMB Health; and collaboration agreement with the University of Campinas to enable collaboration into its research on the anti-viral capabilities of its drug candidate WP1122 primarily for the coronavirus. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system. The company's CMHA-S based product, the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial wounds, defects, and epitheliopathies, as well as for re-epithelization of the ocular surface. It is also developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients and anterior uveitis; and Eyegate II drug delivery system. The company has license agreements with the University of Miami School of Medicine; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

