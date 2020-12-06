Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,294 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,976 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,624,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 429,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,619,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 402,371 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,762,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 167,037 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

MUFG stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.