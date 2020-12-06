Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after buying an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,447,325,000 after acquiring an additional 396,758 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,766,804 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,736,892,000 after acquiring an additional 916,501 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.96 and a 200 day moving average of $206.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.