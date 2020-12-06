Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,192 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30,740 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.7% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 16,450 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% in the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 419,682 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,272,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 31.9% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 968,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock valued at $72,624,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

