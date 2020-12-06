Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,191,163 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 126,216 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $460,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $178,633,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.