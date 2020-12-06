Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,901 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after acquiring an additional 654,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,224,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $808,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

