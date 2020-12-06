Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.40. Meritor has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,169.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,065. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 44.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.