Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) versus CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) Financial Review

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBHD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and CIB Marine Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 40.10% 31.07% 1.81% CIB Marine Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

20.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CIB Marine Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIB Marine Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Merchants Bancorp and CIB Marine Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33 CIB Marine Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.73%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than CIB Marine Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and CIB Marine Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 2.98 $77.33 million $2.37 11.32 CIB Marine Bancshares $38.10 million 0.55 N/A N/A N/A

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CIB Marine Bancshares.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats CIB Marine Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and time deposit accounts, as well as other retail banking products; multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the agricultural lending, small business administration lending, single-family mortgage lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 16 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Minnesota. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

CIB Marine Bancshares Company Profile

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services through its subsidiary. The company offers loan products, such as commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and residential construction loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, consumer loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit; acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial paper and repurchase agreements; and other banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

