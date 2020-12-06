Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTLS. ValuEngine cut Materialise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. Materialise has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Materialise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 32.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 42.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

EMaterialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

