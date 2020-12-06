Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells $1,751,505.75 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MTCH opened at $145.39 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $146.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $4,442,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Match Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 359,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $367,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

