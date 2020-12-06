Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 49.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,128 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $25,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Masimo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Masimo by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Masimo by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Masimo by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,244,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Masimo by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $265.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.72. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $267.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.25.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $4,802,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.