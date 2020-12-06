Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,222 shares of company stock worth $3,001,274. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $284.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $287.15.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.10.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

