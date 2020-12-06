Markston International LLC Sells 36,246 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Markston International LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,036 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36,246 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.3% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,542 shares of company stock worth $72,624,113. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

MSFT opened at $214.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.