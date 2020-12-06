Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.97.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $46.10 on Thursday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,785 shares of company stock valued at $934,749 in the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Lyft by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

