Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 40.85 ($0.53).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 39.03 ($0.51) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £27.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.03. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.79.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($182,910.90). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 577,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Insiders purchased 1,078,686 shares of company stock valued at $27,893,164 in the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

