Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Hold.

LYG opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 319,517 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 136,959 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 922,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 35,831 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 292,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 24,860,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,639 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

