Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $8,471,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

