Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.