Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) & Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Head-To-Head Survey

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lindblad Expeditions and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 2 0 2.40 Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.92%. Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Lindblad Expeditions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -0.87% -71.47% -10.17% Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54%

Risk & Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and Verra Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million 2.07 $16.35 million $0.39 36.59 Verra Mobility $416.72 million 5.06 $33.34 million $0.65 19.98

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lindblad Expeditions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Lindblad Expeditions on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

