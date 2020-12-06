Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $80.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Lightspeed POS to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of -74.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

