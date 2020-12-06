LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 211.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth $512,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

