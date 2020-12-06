Lcnb Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,417,000 after acquiring an additional 104,596 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,029.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

