Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KFY shares. Truist raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE:KFY opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.48 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,035. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Korn Ferry by 16.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

