KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.33. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

