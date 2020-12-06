Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,445 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,657 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,845 shares during the period. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

