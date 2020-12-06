Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 285.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

UAA stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.