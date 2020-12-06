Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,594,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 492,468 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1,261.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,359,899 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 762,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 140,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,947,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.